Tourists throng Murree in large numbers

RAWALPINDI: The ‘Queen of the Mountains’ Murree which is most famous hill station of Punjab attracted a large number of tourists during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays particularly on Thursday and Friday, second and third day of Eid as the tourists reached Murree from different areas to enjoy Eid festivity.

This year, four Eid holidays (April 10 to 13) were announced by the government on the eve of Eid-ul-fitr which provided a great recreational opportunity for the citizens.

On the first day of Eid, people remained busy in greeting relatives, friends and near and dear ones, and rushed to different parks on second and third day of Eid to enjoy the Eid festivity.

Murree Road from Sitra mile to Murree on Thursday and Friday remained jam-packed with stream of vehicles after the tourists particularly from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and other adjoining areas thronged the Murree hill station to beat the heat and enjoy the eid vacations.

From Rawalpindi to Dhokri chowk and then to Chatter Park, the road was jam-packed with vehicles moving at snails pace.

According to a police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani urged the tourists to observe traffic rules on the roads of Murree to avoid traffic mess and any untoward incident during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The spokesman informed that special teams had been formed to facilitate the tourists, adding, parking of the vehicles was not allowed outside the parking areas. There was a complete ban on illegal parking in Murree.

The spokesman said, a special plan had been formulated for Murree under which over 700 cops were deployed to perform security, traffic and facilitation duties.

Deputy Commissioner, Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that the tourists and local people should cooperate with the administration so that all possible facilities could be provided to them.

Deputy Commissioner, Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi informed that the facilitation centers in Murree were engaged in providing essential information and weather updates to the tourists.

The facilitation centers were established by the administration at Satra Mile, Sunny Bank, Kuldna, Jhika Gali, Lower Topa, GPO Chowk and Kashmir Point.

The officers of the departments concerned including tourism, civil defence and highways were providing information to the tourists.

The facility centers and control rooms were fully operational and facilitating the tourists, he added.

The officials were directed to perform their duties with dedication and commitment to facilitate the tourists, he said.

The tourists were advised to get information about weather conditions from electronic, print and social media before coming to Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi informed.

Concerted efforts were being made by all the departments concerned including police, traffic and tourist police and the administration for foolproof security, smooth flow of traffic and facilitation of the tourists, he said.

Rawalpindi district police spokesman said that 260 traffic police officers were also deployed to maintain the flow of traffic.

All available resources were being utilized for the protection of the tourists and facilitate them in ‘Malika-e-Kohsar’ Murree, he added.

The spokesman informed that the cops were directed to ensure strict implementation of the instructions issued by City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalaid Hamdani, in case of any emergency.

Special pickets had also been set up at 14 different places to ensure the protection and convenience of tourists on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Six Facilitation Centers were established to guide the tourists and district Police were busy 24/7 for the protection of the tourists in Murree, he added.

The Jawans of Murree Tourism Police were present at different points for the convenience and protection of the tourists, he added.

The administration, district police and CTP on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab had taken solid steps to ease traffic flow and facilitate tourists in Murree.

Senior police officers, SP Saddar and Commissioner Rawalpindi division visited Murree and reviewed all the arrangements. Due to solid steps taken by the authorities concerned, traffic flow was totally under control in Murree, he added.

He said that Murree has parking space for only 5000 vehicles and urged the tourists to observe traffic rules to avoid traffic mess or any untoward incident during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The spokesman said that Murree tourism police were working round the clock to facilitate the tourists, adding, the visitors in case of any emergency could contact Police Helpline 15 or Murree Tourism Police Helpline 1757.