Palm falls on soyoil weakness, lower Indian imports

MUMBAI: Malaysian palm oil futures fell more than 1% in early trade on Friday, tracking weakness in Chicago soyoil prices because of higher supplies, and as India’s palm oil imports declined in March.

Malaysian palm oil opens higher on lower inventories

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 70 ringgit, or 1.64%, to 4,247 ringgit ($891.48) a metric ton in early trade.

Fundamentals