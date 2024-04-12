AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm falls on soyoil weakness, lower Indian imports

Reuters Published 12 Apr, 2024 11:37am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Malaysian palm oil futures fell more than 1% in early trade on Friday, tracking weakness in Chicago soyoil prices because of higher supplies, and as India’s palm oil imports declined in March.

Malaysian palm oil opens higher on lower inventories

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 70 ringgit, or 1.64%, to 4,247 ringgit ($891.48) a metric ton in early trade.

Fundamentals

  • Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.2% on Friday after losing 3.2% on Thursday.

  • India’s palm oil imports in March plunged to their lowest in 10 months as higher prices prompted refiners to substitute palm oil with sunoil, resulting in sunoil imports reaching the second-highest on record.

  • Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for April 1-10 rose 12.7% to 431,190 metric tons from 382,640 metric tons shipped during March 1-10, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Wednesday.

  • The US Department of Agriculture’s monthly supply-and-demand report left its forecast for Brazil’s soybean crop unchanged at 155 million metric tons.

  • However, Brazilian crop agency Conab reduced its soybean output projection to 146.522 million metric tons due to adverse weather, highlighting a big divide in the outlooks.

  • Argentina’s Buenos Aires grains exchange cut its harvest estimate for the 2023/24 soybean crop on Thursday, citing impacts from dry conditions.

  • Malaysia’s palm oil inventories are expected to have declined 6.65% from the prior month to an eight-month low of 1.79 million tons at the end of March, a Reuters survey showed.

  • Palm oil may retest support at 4,274 ringgit per metric ton, as the fall from 4,443 ringgit looks incomplete, according to Reuters’ technical analyst Wang Tao.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm falls on soyoil weakness, lower Indian imports

IMF chief sees inflation dropping further in 2024, not yet fully defeated

17 people killed, 41 injured in Pakistan truck crash: officials

Netanyahu says Israel preparing for scenarios in other areas than Gaza

Oil rebounds on Mideast tensions but set for weekly loss

PM, Interior Minister discuss overall political situation

Ukraine says Russian drones damaged energy infrastructure in south

US consumer prices accelerate; seen delaying Fed rate cut

Netanyahu not consulted on killing of Haniyeh's sons, Israeli media say

US yields spike after inflation report, 10-year hits 4.5%

US to consider concerns about China’s Brite in trade sanction decisions

Read more stories