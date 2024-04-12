AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Asian currencies slip on Fed uncertainty; stocks mixed

Reuters Published 12 Apr, 2024 11:14am

The Malaysian ringgit led declines among weak Asian currencies on Friday due to a buoyant dollar while regional share markets were mixed, as investors refrained from taking fresh bets on when the Federal Reserve will start to cut rates.

The MSCI International Emerging Market Currency Index slipped about 0.1%, hovering near a two-month low.

A red-hot inflation print in the United States during the week forced traders to adjust their wagers for a rate cut in June, while Fed officials said overnight that there was no urgent need to ease rates.

The dollar index - a measure of the greenback against six major rivals, was at 105.36 as at 0405 GMT.

“Although we have been in the bullish USD camp …. it has turned out to be more robust than we expected, especially against Asian currencies,” HSBC analysts said in a client note.

Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit lead Asian FX lower on extended dollar strength

Markets are pricing a near 76% possibility of the Fed staying pat on rates in the June meeting, sharply rising from a 34.2% chance from a week earlier, the CME FedWatch tool showed.

Back in Asia, the ringgit depreciated about 0.4% to trade at 4.765 per dollar, hitting its lowest since late February, while the Taiwan dollar traded 0.3% down and the Philippine peso was flat.

Separately, the Singapore dollar fell about 0.2% to trade at 1.355 per dollar and the South Korean won slipped about 0.8%. Their respective shares fell about 0.2% and 0.8%.

Central banks in both nations kept their respective monetary policies unchanged earlier in the day.

Earlier in the week, the Thailand and Philippine central banks had kept their policy rates steady, with the former warding off repeated government pressure to slash rates to shore up the economy.

“The Fed is now in a difficult position, and the market is questioning if there will be any cuts in 2024, suggesting more upside for US rates,” analysts from Citi wrote.

“While EM (emerging markets) central banks can cut rates even with the Fed on hold, a regime of higher US rates is very difficult for EM rates.”

Among other Asian shares, Manila and Taipei rose about 0.4% and 0.2%, while those in Kuala Lumpur fell 0.2%.

In Beijing, investors await trade data during the day, where March exports likely declined after growing at a better-than-expected pace in the first two months of this year, a Reuters poll showed.

Markets in Bangkok and Jakarta were closed for a public holiday.

Federal Reserve Bank Malaysian ringgit

Comments

200 characters

Most Asian currencies slip on Fed uncertainty; stocks mixed

IMF chief sees inflation dropping further in 2024, not yet fully defeated

17 people killed, 41 injured in Pakistan truck crash: officials

Netanyahu says Israel preparing for scenarios in other areas than Gaza

Oil rebounds on Mideast tensions but set for weekly loss

PM, Interior Minister discuss overall political situation

Ukraine says Russian drones damaged energy infrastructure in south

US consumer prices accelerate; seen delaying Fed rate cut

Netanyahu not consulted on killing of Haniyeh's sons, Israeli media say

US yields spike after inflation report, 10-year hits 4.5%

US to consider concerns about China’s Brite in trade sanction decisions

Read more stories