India’s 2024 wheat output seen below estimate

NEW DELHI India is expected to produce 105 million metric tons of wheat this year, a flour millers’ body said on Monday, 6.25% lower than a government estimate.

India, the world’s biggest wheat consumer and grower after China, banned exports in 2022 and is relying on bumper harvests to bolster stocks and tame local prices that surged after dry weather shrivelled the crop in 2022 and 2023.

“After assessing the crop across the country, we believe that wheat production will be 105 million metric tons this year,” said Navneet Chitlangia, senior vice president of the Roller Flour Millers Federation of India.