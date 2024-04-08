AIRLINK 63.42 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.36%)
World

Progress in Gaza truce talks in Cairo, Egypt’s Al Qahera news says

Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2024 10:10am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

CAIRO: Progress has been made in discussions in Cairo on a truce in the Gaza conflict and there is agreement on the basic points between all parties involved, Egypt’s Al-Qahera News state-affiliated TV channel said early on Monday, citing a senior Egyptian source.

On Sunday, both Israel and Hamas sent teams to Egypt for fresh talks on a potential ceasefire in the six-month conflict.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas and none of the parties to the Cairo talks has confirmed the Al-Qahera news report.

Israeli aggression in Gaza enters 7th month as truce negotiators expected in Cairo

According to Al-Qahera, Hamas and Qatar’s delegations left Cairo and will return within two days to agree on the terms of the final agreement, while the Israeli and the US delegations will leave the Egyptian capital within a few hours.

It added that consultations were ongoing during the next 48 hours.

Hamas group reiterated on Sunday their demands including a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, a return of the displaced, and an exchange of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages being held in Gaza.

The war erupted after Hamas group broke through the border and rampaged through communities in southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and abducting more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Fighting rages across Gaza amid revival of truce talks

More than 33,100 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

Egypt MENA Qatar’s Cairo Israel and Hamas Israeli hostages

