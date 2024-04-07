AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
Apr 07, 2024
World

Blast kills 7 children in southern Syria

AFP Published 07 Apr, 2024 03:01am

DAMASCUS: Seven children were killed in southern Syria’s Daraa province on Saturday when an “explosive device” detonated, state media reported.

“Seven children” were killed “and two other people were injured, one of them a woman, when an explosive device planted by terrorists” went off in the city of Sanamayn, state news agency SANA reported, quoting a police source.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor gave a different toll, saying that “eight children of different ages were killed and another was wounded” in the blast.

The Britain-based monitor said militias were accused of planting the device in order to target an unidentified person in the area.

