Bank Alfalah inks MoU with IHHN

Recorder Report Published 05 Apr, 2024 04:50am

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah, a leading commercial bank in Pakistan, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN) for Humanitarian Response to support the establishment of a Primary Care Health Facility in the flood-affected district Thatta, at Makli.

Under the visionary leadership of Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan, Chairman of Bank Alfalah, who graciously donated $10 million to the devastating floods that hit Pakistan, the Bank has embarked on a two-pronged strategy to redevelop communities. This partnership with IHHN is part of a phase 2 plan to address long-term healthcare issues.

In support of this humanitarian initiative, Bank Alfalah has pledged to contribute PKR 25 million towards the capital expenditure for the establishment of the Primary Care Site in District Thatta, at Makli. This contribution reflects Bank Alfalah’s commitment to social responsibility and its dedication to supporting communities in need, particularly after natural disasters such as floods.

Atif Bajwa, President and CEO of Bank Alfalah, commented on the occasion, “We are proud to collaborate with Indus Hospital & Health Network for Humanitarian Response in establishing a Primary Care Health Facility to provide essential healthcare services to the flood-affected population in district Thatta.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

