AIRLINK 62.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.25%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
DGKC 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
FFBL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
FFL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.80 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
HUBC 121.98 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.52%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.46%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.67%)
OGDC 125.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.37%)
PAEL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 26.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.96%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 110.21 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.92%)
PRL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.88%)
PTC 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.95%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (7.26%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
TELE 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.67%)
TPLP 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 69.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.41%)
UNITY 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 7,054 Increased By 48.3 (0.69%)
BR30 23,009 Increased By 272.3 (1.2%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-05

Vietnam coffee prices edge up further

Reuters Published 05 Apr, 2024 04:50am

HANOI/BANDAR LAMPUNG, (Indonesia): Vietnamese coffee prices edged higher this week due to concerns about how lack of water and potential drought conditions may affect crops, while in Indonesia, there was concern that the harvest could be delayed until late May or June.

Farmers in the central highlands, Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing area, were selling beans for 101,200-103,000 dong ($4.06-$4.13) per kg, up from last week’s 98,100-100,200 dong, according to farmers and traders. Vietnamese coffee prices have been on a rising trend since October amid tight supplies.

“Only when coffee harvesting activities in Brazil and Indonesia start, will farmers stop expecting higher prices and become willing to release more beans,” Nguyen Ngoc Quynh, deputy director of the Mercantile Exchange of Vietnam, said in a note to clients this week. Robusta coffee for July delivery settled up $16 at $3,743 per metric ton on Wednesday. Vietnam exported 799,000 tons of coffee in the first three months of 2024, up 44.4% from a year earlier, government data showed.

Coffee export revenue in the same period rose 54% to $1.9 billion, the General Statistics Office said in a report. In Indonesia, Sumatra robusta coffee beans were offered at a premium of $550 per metric ton to April contracts, down from $720 a week ago, a trader said, adding that prices in London had surged in the last few days.

Coffee coffee prices Vietnam coffee Vietnam coffee prices

Comments

200 characters

Vietnam coffee prices edge up further

SOEs: PM for speeding up sell-off process

Pakistan, Russia, CARs: meeting on UAP rail plan likely on April 23-24

PIACL divestment: Prequalification criteria, committee approved

FBR approaches AGP for early fixation of cases

Excellence Award: FBR announces privileges, concessions for top taxpayers

NPGCL inks $200m FDI MoU with Chinese firm NGLE

Excessive loadshedding: Nepra slaps Rs50m penalty on KE, 4 other Discos

SAB fails to take decision on sugar export

Notice issued to POL, others: Respondents shall continue to pay tax liability under Sec 4C: IHC

IWS tender: PMO seeks details on Chinese co’s complaint

Read more stories