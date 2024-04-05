IK condemns Israel's genocide in Gaza

ISLAMABAD: The former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday called upon the Muslim leadership to take an effective lead as the people of Gaza are counting on the Muslim World to speak up and act.

In a message from notorious Adiala Jail, he said that “despite people across the world demanding an immediate ceasefire, the powerful continue to remain unmoved as all humanitarian laws, laws of war, the UN Genocide Convention, the Geneva & Vienna Conventions continue to be violated with impunity by Israel”.

He strongly condemned Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza in which over 40,000 innocent Palestinians have been killed and many others are being deliberately starved to death.

“It is high time world leaders not only call for an immediate, total ceasefire but ensure its implementation also”.

“I stand with Gaza,” he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024