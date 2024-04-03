Palm rises following gains in Dalian palm oil contract

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures opened higher for the third straight session on Wednesday, supported by gains in the palm oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange.

Palm oil extends rise on short coverings, Chicago soyoil strength

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 49 ringgit, or 1.14%, to 4,361 ringgit ($918.11) a metric ton, during morning trade.

Fundamentals