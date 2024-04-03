AIRLINK 62.18 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.27%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
DFML 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.62%)
DGKC 69.51 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (7.52%)
FCCL 18.19 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.63%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
FFL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
HBL 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
HUBC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
KEL 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
MLCF 37.64 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (7.54%)
OGDC 121.82 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.54%)
PAEL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
PIAA 26.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.81%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 106.55 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.45%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
PTC 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.76%)
SEARL 54.51 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.83%)
SNGP 61.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
SSGC 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TELE 9.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.78%)
TRG 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.27%)
UNITY 23.61 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.03%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 6,964 Increased By 57.9 (0.84%)
BR30 22,673 Increased By 381.3 (1.71%)
KSE100 67,526 Increased By 639.3 (0.96%)
KSE30 22,153 Increased By 184.9 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm rises following gains in Dalian palm oil contract

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2024 09:43am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures opened higher for the third straight session on Wednesday, supported by gains in the palm oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange.

Palm oil extends rise on short coverings, Chicago soyoil strength

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 49 ringgit, or 1.14%, to 4,361 ringgit ($918.11) a metric ton, during morning trade.

Fundamentals

  • The soyoil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 0.23%, while its palm oil contract was up 2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.12%.

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

  • India’s palm oil imports hit a ten-month low in March to 481,000 tons, as the top vegetable oil buyer increased sunflower oil imports amid lower prices, traders said.

  • Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for March were seen rising between 11.77% and 29.2%, cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services, AmSpec Agri Malaysia and Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS) said.

  • Palm oil may extend gains into a range of 4,432 ringgit to 4,462 ringgit per metric ton, as suggested by a projection analysis, according to Reuters’ technical analyst Wang Tao.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm rises following gains in Dalian palm oil contract

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

PM seeks plan to boost exports

No reduction in poverty in sight: World Bank projects 1.8pc growth

Oil gains as market buffeted by supply worries

Four dead, dozens injured in most powerful Taiwan quake in 25 years

MTL barred from selling tractors to any third party

New energy vehicles: BYD announces partnership with Mega Conglomerate

PSMA seeks permission to export ‘expensively produced’ sugar

World Bank says PSWF creates ‘challenges’

PM directs completion of two hydropower projects

Read more stories