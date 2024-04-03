CTD registers terrorism case

ISLAMABAD: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of capital police on Tuesday registered a terrorism case in connection with the suspicious letters received by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges.

The CTD police station registered a first information report (FIR) under Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997 and 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and started an investigation.

Following the incident, the IHC summoned high ups of capital police. The police has launched an investigation into the matter to ascertain the origins of the letters and identify any potential threats to the safety of the judges. It said forensic experts have been dispatched to the court to analyse the suspicious powder and provide insights into its composition, a police source said.

