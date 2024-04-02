AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 17.66 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.81%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 104.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
OGDC 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.81%)
PAEL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.56%)
PIAA 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PPL 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.52%)
PRL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.95%)
SEARL 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
SNGP 60.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.07%)
SSGC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
TRG 68.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.56%)
UNITY 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.62%)
BR100 6,906 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 22,292 Decreased By -129 (-0.58%)
KSE100 66,886 Increased By 89.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,968 Decreased By -5 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blinken says US urged Israel to investigate airstrike that killed NGO workers

Reuters Published 02 Apr, 2024 08:40pm
Paramedics move the body of a World Central Kitchen worker April 1, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Paramedics move the body of a World Central Kitchen worker April 1, 2024. Photo: Reuters

PARIS: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said Washington has urged Israel to carry out a swift, thorough and impartial investigation into an Israeli airstrike that killed seven people working for the World Central Kitchen charity in Gaza.

Blinken arrived in Paris for talks with senior officials including President Emmanuel Macron just hours after the Washington-based NGO was struck by an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza, adding pressure on Washington to toughen its stance in the war between Israel and Hamas.

“We’ve spoken directly to the Israeli government about this particular incident. We’ve urged a swift, a thorough and impartial investigation,” Blinken told reporters at a press conference in Paris, adding that humanitarian workers have to be protected.

“These people are heroes, they run into the fire, not away from it,” he said of the NGO workers killed in the strike. “We shouldn’t have a situation where people who are simply trying to help their fellow human beings are themselves at grave risk.”

Blinken stopped short of directly condemning the attack, unlike his French counterpart Stephane Sejourne.

World powers condemn deadly Gaza air strike on aid workers

Speaking alongside Blinken, Sejourne expressed France’s “firm condemnation” of the Israeli airstrike.

“Nothing can justify such a tragedy,” he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the airstrike was unintended and “tragic”, and the military pledged an independent inquiry.

Blinken will also hold talks with Macron later in the day.

“You can sense the Americans are a bit uncomfortable at the moment,” said one French diplomat, pointing to the contrast between Washington’s humanitarian efforts in Gaza and its supply of weapons to Israel.

Netanyahu admits ‘unintentional’ Israel strike killed Gaza aid workers

Earlier in the day, Blinken said Ukraine was at a “critical moment” in its war with Russia and urgently needs more Western support, bemoaning the stalemate in Congress over a multi-billion dollar military package for Kyiv.

“It is absolutely essential to get Ukrainians what they continue to need to defend themselves, particularly when it comes to munitions and air defences,” he told reporters.

“It’s another reason why the supplementary budget request that President (Joe) Biden has made to (the U.S.) Congress must be fulfilled as quickly as possible.”

Biden has urged the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives to endorse the military and financial aid package, but House Speaker Mike Johnson has held up the matter for months, citing domestic priorities.

Antony Blinken Gaza Strip NGO workers Israel Gaza war Gaza conflict Gaza truce talks Israeli airstrike

Comments

200 characters

Blinken says US urged Israel to investigate airstrike that killed NGO workers

Pakistan canvasses interest in purchase of stake in PIA

Pakistan’s textile exports up 3% YoY in March, clock in at $1.3bn

Rupee marginally up against US dollar

Senate elections: Ishaq Dar, Aurangzeb, Faisal Vawda become Senators

PTI’s Omar Ayub named opposition leader

KSE-100 closes higher on late-session buying

Sri Lanka recovering but poverty enduring: World Bank

Sale of petroleum products inches up 4%, signals some stability

World powers condemn deadly Gaza air strike on aid workers

Brent oil hits highest price this year on fresh supply threats

Read more stories