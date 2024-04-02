Exchange Rates
United Arab Emirates Dirham to PKR
|Stock
|Price
|
Flying Cement / Apr 2
Flying Cement Company Limited(FLYNG)
|
7.98
▲ 1.00 (14.33%)
|
Nazir Cotton Mills / Apr 2
Nazir Cotton Mills Limited(NCML)
|
4.75
▲ 0.50 (11.76%)
|
Service Textile / Apr 2
Service Industries Textiles Limited(SERT)
|
7.40
▲ 0.70 (10.45%)
|
United Brands / Apr 2
United Brands Limited(UBDL)
|
12.20
▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
|
EFG Hermes Pak / Apr 2
EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited(EFGH)
|
13
▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
|
B.R.R. Guardian / Apr 2
B.R.R. Guardian Limited(BRRG)
|
15.58
▲ 1.09 (7.52%)
|
Bawany Air Products / Apr 2
Bawany Air Products Limited(BAPL)
|
15.60
▲ 1.09 (7.51%)
|
PICIC Ins.Ltd. / Apr 2
PICIC Insurance Limited(PIL)
|
2.29
▲ 0.16 (7.51%)
|
Crescent Steel / Apr 2
Crescent Steel & Allied Products Limited(CSAP)
|
73.94
▲ 5.16 (7.50%)
|
EMCO Industries / Apr 2
Emco Industries Limited(EMCO)
|
36.39
▲ 2.54 (7.50%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Pak Agro Pack. (GEM) / Apr 2
Pak Agro Packaging Limited (GEM)(GEMPAPL)
|
6
▼ -1.00 (-14.29%)
|
Trust Mod. / Apr 2
Trust Modaraba(TRSM)
|
2.01
▼ -0.19 (-8.64%)
|
Land Mark Spinning / Apr 2
Landmark Spinning Industries Limited(LMSM)
|
9.15
▼ -0.85 (-8.50%)
|
Aisha Steel(ConPS) / Apr 2
Aisha Steel(ConPS)(ASLPS)
|
6.50
▼ -0.60 (-8.45%)
|
Jahangir Sidd(Pref) / Apr 2
Jahangir Sidd(Pref)(JSCLPSA)
|
7.40
▼ -0.65 (-8.07%)
|
Pervez Ahmed Co / Apr 2
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
0.70
▼ -0.06 (-7.89%)
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Apr 2
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
27.08
▼ -2.20 (-7.51%)
|
Agritech Limited / Apr 2
Agritech Limited(AGL)
|
26.21
▼ -2.12 (-7.48%)
|
J.K.Spinning / Apr 2
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited(JKSM)
|
36.75
▼ -2.94 (-7.41%)
|
Reliance Weaving / Apr 2
Reliance Weaving Mills Limited(REWM)
|
72.25
▼ -5.72 (-7.34%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Apr 2
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
39,967,500
▼ -2.20
|
Agritech Limited / Apr 2
Agritech Limited(AGL)
|
31,101,500
▼ -2.12
|
WorldCall Telecom / Apr 2
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
29,943,927
▲ 0.05
|
P.T.C.L. / Apr 2
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
26,822,748
▼ -0.49
|
Pak Reinsurance / Apr 2
Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited(PAKRI)
|
15,086,000
▼ -0.48
|
Telecard Limited / Apr 2
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
9,141,859
▲ 0.13
|
Flying Cement / Apr 2
Flying Cement Company Limited(FLYNG)
|
7,237,500
▲ 1.00
|
Lotte Chemical / Apr 2
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited(LOTCHEM)
|
7,227,869
▼ -0.02
|
The Organic Meat / Apr 2
The Organic Meat Company Limited(TOMCL)
|
6,372,500
▲ 1.08
|
National Bank / Apr 2
National Bank of Pakistan(NBP)
|
5,629,384
▲ 0.36
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Apr 2
|
278.02
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Apr 2
|
277.82
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Apr 2
|
151.73
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Apr 2
|
0.91
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Apr 2
|
1.25
|
Euro to USD / Apr 2
|
1.07
|
UK LIBOR % / Apr 1
|
5.44
|Stock
|Volume
|
FTSE 100 / Mar 28
|
7952.62
|
Germany DAX 30 / Mar 28
|
18492.49
|
France CAC40 / Mar 28
|
8205.81
|
S&P 500 / Apr 1
|
5234.77
|
Nasdaq / Apr 1
|
16396.83
|
Dow Jones / Apr 1
|
39566.85
|
India Sensex / Apr 2
|
73889.74
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Apr 2
|
39809.39
|
Hang Seng / Apr 2
|
16914.10
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Apr 1
|
21735
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Apr 1
|
201303
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Apr 2
|
84.13
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Apr 2
|
2253.75
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Apr 2
|
92.83
