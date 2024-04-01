SCF, YANCEE arrange seminar on climate change awareness for children

HYDERABAD: Climate change is an emerging phenomenon, and the existing curriculum needs to emphasize climate change adaptation and environmental sustainability in the province, even though climate education is integral in promoting climate action.

There is a pressing need to shift from irresponsible behavior to a more responsive mindset regarding climate change and environmental concerns.

This was discussed by the speakers at the seminar on Climate change awareness for children and teachers held by Sindh Community Foundation and Youth Action Network for Climate Change and Environment YANCEE at Galaxy Elementary School of Paleejani of Matiari district. More than 100 students and teachers attended the session. Javed Hussain, ED SCF, Zubaida Turk, Tamoor Ali Khan of YANCEE, and Aziz Ahmed Daoodoto, Principal of the school.

Talking to the participants, Javed Hussain, executive Director, said that Climate change has become a significant concern for humanity in the 21st century. Many regions, communities, ecosystems, and industries are vulnerable due to the impact of climate change, such as changes in weather patterns, increased likelihood of natural disasters, and a high level of uncertainty about the future climate. He added that According to the Global Climate Risk Index for 2023, Pakistan is ranked fifth most vulnerable country. Sindh is identified as the country’s most affected and vulnerable region to climate change risks. The climate impacts are threatening biodiversity and human well-being.

He highlighted that the climate crisis is negatively affecting education access and learning. The more frequent and severe extreme weather events, intensified by climate change, threaten schooling, knowledge, and overall well-being. Unfortunately, these impacts disproportionately affect students from poorer backgrounds. Addressing these challenges is crucial to ensure a more equitable and resilient educational system in the face of climate-related adversities.

