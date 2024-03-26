US stocks bounce after prior session’s retreat

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks climbed early Tuesday, shrugging off the prior session’s decline as the market searches for direction ahead of quarterly earnings season.

After a trove of new equities market records in recent weeks, stocks pulled back on Monday in a move seen as a “consolidation” from the earlier advance.

But markets were back in positive territory on Tuesday morning.

Wall Street slips as holiday-thinned week begins

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 39,338.18.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent to 5,230.68, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.4 percent to 16,453.78.

Markets are in a lull period after last week’s Federal Reserve meeting, as well as ahead of earnings season and major economic reports in the coming weeks.

This is also a holiday-shortened week, with markets closed for Good Friday at the end of the week.