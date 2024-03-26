FIR registered against JI leader, wife

ISLAMABAD: The City police, on Monday, booked Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) senior leader Mushtaq Ahmed, his wife, and 300 unknown people under various charges including obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions during “Save Gaza March” on Sunday last.

The Khosar police station registered the first information report under sections 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 341 (Punishment wrongful restrains), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant, if such disobedience causes obstruction, annoyance or injury to persons lawfully employed)and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The FIR says that the participants of the march made speeches against the state institution and chanted different slogans.

