AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-24

Paris wheat rallies on Black Sea worries

Reuters Published 24 Mar, 2024 03:02am

PARIS: European wheat futures climbed more than 3% on Friday to a six-week high, supported by a drop in the euro and renewed concerns about disruption to Black Sea supply, traders said.

May milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext was 3.5% up at 206.75 euros a metric ton by 1721 GMT. It earlier reached 207.25 euros, a price not seen since Feb. 9, as it moved clear of the psychological 200 euro threshold.

War worries were rekindled by Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Moscow’s declaration that it was in a “state of war” and reported damage to a power line to a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant.

Market talk that a leading Russian grain exporter may be in difficulty added to jitters about crucial Black Sea trade. “The rumour is generating some stress in the market,” one trader said. Market participants were surprised at the strength of Friday’s rally on Euronext and some said different elements including weather likely reflected fuelled a round of short-covering following recent 3-1/2 year lows.

Wheat wheat crop

Comments

200 characters

Paris wheat rallies on Black Sea worries

Ease of doing business: Aleem-led panel to articulate strategy

Govt to implement five-year road map for economic progress: Dar

Major transformation: SECP removing technical glitches

DEEP, SBIP projects: WB approves $149.7m financing

IMF asks FBR to review tax incentive regimes

Anti-piracy operations: 27 Pakistanis among 102 rescued, claims Indian navy

Article 199: SC says high courts don’t have suo motu power

Pakistan Day Parade ceremony: President says there will be no compromise on national sovereignty

Defence minister meets Zardari: Islamabad, Riyadh reiterate resolve to work together

Pakistan Day celebrated

Read more stories