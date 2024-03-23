AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Oil refinery on fire in Russia’s Samara region

Reuters Published 23 Mar, 2024 10:29am

Fire broke out at the Kuibyshev oil refinery in Russia’s Samara region after a Ukrainian drone attacked it on Saturday morning, the Interfax news agency said, citing regional Governor Dmitry Azarov.

The fire engulfed the primary oil refining unit at the facility, owned by Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft, Azarov said. Ukraine has targeted a number of Russian refineries with drone attacks, often disrupting their work.

Ukrainian drones hit Russia’s Syzran oil refinery, regional governor says

Azarov said a simultaneous drone attack on the Novokuibyshevsky refinery in the region was unsuccessful and its facilities suffered no damage.

Russia Ukraine Ukraine conflict Russia's invasion of Ukraine Russian oil refinery

