Directorate General of IPRE achieves milestones

KARACHI: The Directorate General of Intellectual Property Rights (DGIPRE) under the leadership of Iram Maqbool Aamir, Director General IPRE, has achieved significant milestones in its relentless pursuit of safeguarding Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) in Pakistan.

During the year 2023-24, DGIPR successfully handled more than 50 cases of seizures and for features of infringing goods for violation of trade mark and related laws. These cases involve goods valuing more than Rs 6 billion approximately. The swift and decisive actions taken by DGIPR demonstrate its unwavering dedication to upholding the rights of creators.

The Directorate General has also taken several initiatives aimed at providing better access and immediate relief to those affected by IPR infringements. The dissemination of information using popular social media platforms is another one of these initiatives which aims at prompt and easy accessibility to information.

Official website of the Federal Board of Revenue is also updated regularly highlighting the cases made by the department to keep the public abreast of the efforts and new initiatives. DGIPR is actively engaged with the business and consumers through awareness campaigns, training seminars and workshops.

