AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.4%)
DFML 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
DGKC 66.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.9%)
FCCL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.92%)
FFBL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.34%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
HBL 108.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.24%)
HUBC 116.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.79%)
OGDC 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.19%)
PAEL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
PIAA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 111.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.47%)
SEARL 53.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
SNGP 63.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.64%)
SSGC 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.55%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.13%)
TPLP 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.24%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.61%)
UNITY 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 52.9 (0.79%)
BR30 22,646 Increased By 28.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 65,503 Increased By 612.1 (0.94%)
KSE30 21,721 Increased By 185.1 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-20

Chicago wheat futures pause

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2024 03:00am

PARIS/CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures consolidated on Tuesday after a sharp rebound in the previous session, with investors setting war risks to Black Sea trade against ample global supply and a rising dollar.

Corn and soybeans were also little changed, with pressure from the dollar and South American harvests offset by uncertainty over the US planting season.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.2% at $5.44 a bushel by 1151 GMT.

On Monday the contract had jumped 2.7% to pull away from last week’s 3-1/2 year low, as news of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian port of Odesa revived worries about war disruption to massive grain exports through the Black Sea.

Large short positions built up by investors during the recent decline in prices have made the wheat market liable to short-covering rallies, but analysts said huge supply in top exporter Russia hung over the market.

Forecasters are anticipating a third consecutive bumper harvest in Russia this year, which could contribute to record global grain production.

“Record Russian exports are already flooding wheat markets and putting pressure on prices,” Commerzbank analysts said. “There are now few signs of a recovery in the coming season.”

News that the European Union is discussing the introduction of import tariffs on Russian grain drew little reaction, given the relatively small volumes involved.

But traders are watching for the outcome of EU talks this week on whether to include cereals in limits on agricultural trade with Ukraine, the biggest grain supplier to the EU.

A rise in the dollar index, as investors turned their attention to a US Federal Reserve interest rate policy statement on Wednesday, curbed Chicago futures by making US grain more expensive overseas.

CBOT wheat is likely to bump along around current levels in the coming months, said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney, adding, “there’s too much wheat everywhere in the near term.”

CBOT soybeans inched down 0.1% to $11.86-3/4 a bushel and corn was up 0.3% at $4.37-1/4 a bushel. Like wheat, corn and soybeans have hit three-year lows in the past month but dryness in Brazil and parts of North America has encouraged prices to recover.

Wheat wheat crop

Comments

200 characters

Chicago wheat futures pause

IMF comes up with new ‘wish list’

Chinese ambassador meets Aurangzeb: CPEC’s next phase to focus on monetisation of earlier gains

RDA fetches $141m inflows in Feb

Feb C/A posts $128m surplus

IMF-Govt talks conclude

Govt yet to firm up strategy to overcome electricity challenge

APTMA shares ‘policy roadmap’ with minister Jam

Non-submission of comments: PHC attaches salary of FBR chief?

Section 22 (2) of Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Act: SC explains how an insured person can avail exception

Jul-Feb ITeS export remittances rise 14.9pc to $1.977bn YoY

Read more stories