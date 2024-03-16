AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
World

Indian navy intercepts Somali pirates on cargo ship Ruen

Reuters Published 16 Mar, 2024 10:44am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

An Indian navy warship has intercepted the hijacked Ruen cargo ship and demanded the Somali pirates on board surrender, a navy spokesperson said on Saturday.

The pirates who allegedly hijacked the Maltese-flagged bulk cargo vessel on Dec. 14 opened fire on the navy ship in international waters on Friday, the spokesperson said without providing further details.

India opens new naval base near Maldives amid tense ties and with eye on Beijing

The navy had called on the pirates to surrender, and release the vessel and any civilians they may be holding.

Somali pirates who seized the Ruen in December may have used it in the takeover of a Bangladesh-flagged cargo ship off the coast of Somalia this week, the European Union naval force said on Thursday.

cargo vessel Indian Navy Somali pirates

