Speakers term domestic violence as major form of marginalization of women

HYDERABAD: Speakers at a seminar have said that one of the major forms of marginalization of women was domestic violence, which resulted in their health issues also.

They said Pakistani society was a heterogeneous society and every segment and gender had its issues and was marginalized at some level. This they said while addressing the seminar titled “Empowering Women through Inspire Inclusion”, which was held at the Institute of Gender Studies.

The seminar was attended by Pro-Vice Chancellor Main Campus Prof Dr Abdul Sattar Shah, Dean Faculty of Social Science, Prof Dr Hamadullah Kakepoto, Director Dr MA Kazi Institute of Chemistry Dr Arfana Begum Mallah, Professor Amar Sindhu, Dr Ameer Ali Buriro and many other faculty members and students.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director Institute of Gender Studies Prof. Dr Misbah Bibi Qureshi said that domestic violence was one of the main ways that women were marginalized and it contributed to their health problems. “Health is not just a medical issue, it is also a sociological issue and we have to see these issues together,” she said and added that Pakistani society was diverse, with problems facing every group and gender as well as some degree of marginalization.

She stressed the need to empower and educate women in a bid to help them stand on their feet and play their pivotal role in all segments of society while following through with the UN theme “Invest in women: Accelerate progress”.

Director MA Kazi Institute of Chemistry and well known activist Prof Dr Arfana Begum Mallah said that she had come to know that most of the girls and women reported missing in the country were actually victims of honor killings and patriarchy. She stressed increasing women’s visibility on all important platforms so they could support one another and cope with every situation including domestic violence with no trouble.

Professor Amar Sindhu highlighted the need for a future roadmap in the form of specific universities and stressed that women were emotionally intelligent and could prove better managers and officers, for which their abilities must be utilized for the progress of the country.

She further emphasized the need to clear the misconception that feminism and Aurat March are against men in general. “I think there is no such thing. Feminism is just for the betterment of women, while it can never harm the interest of men”, she said.

Dr Ameer Ali Buriro stressed the importance of entrepreneurship and putting universities on the path of innovation through business to support the national economy. He stressed the importance of building effective networks and collaborative team work to achieve the tasks at hand.

During the seminar, female students expressed their ideas through a documentary about the problems women face on a daily basis and termed ASP Lahore Sheher Bano as their national hero and role model for the girls.

