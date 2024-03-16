KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 15, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 64,816.47 High: 65,353.66 Low: 64,759.61 Net Change: 247.80 Volume (000): 99,405 Value (000): 5,712,840 Makt Cap (000) 2,089,477,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,560.89 NET CH (+) 32.83 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,574.75 NET CH (-) 32.91 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,393.61 NET CH (-) 13.08 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,317.00 NET CH (-) 93.56 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,116.22 NET CH (-) 61.97 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,750.77 NET CH (-) 14.79 ------------------------------------ As on: 15- MARCH -2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024