BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 15, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 15, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 64,816.47
High: 65,353.66
Low: 64,759.61
Net Change: 247.80
Volume (000): 99,405
Value (000): 5,712,840
Makt Cap (000) 2,089,477,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,560.89
NET CH (+) 32.83
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,574.75
NET CH (-) 32.91
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,393.61
NET CH (-) 13.08
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,317.00
NET CH (-) 93.56
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,116.22
NET CH (-) 61.97
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,750.77
NET CH (-) 14.79
------------------------------------
As on: 15- MARCH -2024
====================================
