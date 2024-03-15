Thin business activity on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained easy and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh and in Punjab is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 21,500 per maund. Phutti prices in Punjab were observed between Rs 8,500 and Rs 10,000 per 40 kg.

524 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 20,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 21,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 367 per kg.

