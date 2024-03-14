Punjab govt to take action against air pollution: Minister

LAHORE: To combat the issue of trans-boundary air pollution, the Punjab may sign a cross-border one-on-one agreement with India.

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting convened on Wednesday with Senior Minister Punjab Maryam Aurangzeb in the chair. Aurangzeb, who also holds the portfolio of the environment ministry, spoke about the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif to implement practical measures at the grass-root level to combat smog.

Addressing the meeting, Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb stated that CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif is serious about implementing practical measures at the grassroots to combat smog.

In line with the practical approach of Punjab government, a three-month timeline has been set for installation and monitoring of emission controllers in divisional industrial zones. The Minister emphasized that quality of life is everyone's right, and strict crackdowns will be imposed on those contributing to air pollution.

Additionally, an agreement was reached during the meeting to sign a cross-border one-on-one agreement with India. Under the environmentally-friendly vision of the chief minister, directives have been issued to implement a mechanism of monitoring crop harvesting using machines instead of burning, to avoid crop burning.

She mentioned that a new app will be introduced to raise awareness about anti-smog campaigns. Moreover, starting from June 6, plastic bags will be banned under the chief minister's directive. Industries complying with international environmental standards will be honoured with CM Green Office Awards, she said.

In the meeting, directives were given to establish environment climate change councils in all educational institutions to groom environment ambassadors among students. Furthermore, a task has been assigned to implement practical measures for the management of hospital waste.

