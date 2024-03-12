ICCI launches ‘Asaan Sehat Card’

ISLAMABAD: Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has said that the present government was facing a difficult task and the people have entrusted the coalition partners to resolve their problems by rendering the best services.

He said this at the launch ceremony of digital Asaan Sehat card held at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI). He said differences of opinion in politics are based on ideology, it should not be turned into personal enmity, and the government has accepted the mission of serving the people. At this time, the leadership of the country is mature and will utilise all the energies in resolving the problems of the country. Everyone is requested to promote understanding for the development and prosperity of the country, adding that as a local representative of the capital city, he was committed to reshaping Islamabad in the next five years.

He said that bringing Sehat card to the private level for all business communities is a great achievement of the ICCI president. Since the last 30 years, the population of Islamabad has increased many times but new hospitals have not been built. At least three more hospitals like PIMS should be established in Islamabad. In the next five years, the health system of Islamabad will be completely transformed. Islamabad Chamber, the major stakeholder of the city, will work together to solve the problems.

The government is facing many challenges including immense challenges of skyrocketing inflation, unemployment, energy, and law and order in the country, on which, the government will have a special focus. Economic stability in the country is linked to political stability, all parties should be united for the country.

Speaking at the event, ICCI President Ahsan Bakhtawari said that Asaan Sehat Card was a dream for the business community which they have been able to fulfil. With the digital health card, the business community of Islamabad will get better health facilities.

The ICCI wants to establish its own medical centre and desired that like Karachi and other chambers, Islamabad Chamber should establish its own hospital. Will make every possible effort to provide convenience to the business community and citizens of Islamabad. Will talk to the CDA for the provision of a plot for the establishment of a hospital and a medical center.

A new government has been formed, and the cooperation of the government and related institutions is required for development work in the markets of Islamabad. The Founder Group will fulfil all the promises it made to the traders. The new government should work on a priority basis for economic and political stability in the country.

ICCI Senior Vice President Faad Waheed said that CDA chairman should be from Islamabad city, saying a local person only can better understand the problems of the city. He further proposed that a member of ICCI must be made part of the Board of Governors of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital, saying it will improve the functioning of the hospital. CEO MEDXOL Health Company Ali Iqbal said that medical camps will be organised in every center and market of Islamabad, saying over than 120 hospitals from all over Pakistan are on MEDXOL’s panel. All set to provide better healthcare facilities to the business community.

Chairman Founder Group Khalid Iqbal Malik said that the credit for bringing Asaan Sehat card goes to ICCI President Bakhtawari, saying that not only the members of the Chamber but all the small and big businessmen of Islamabad will benefit from the health card.

