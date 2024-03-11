Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.13% during the opening hour of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 10:10am, the rupee was hovering at 278.82, a gain of Re0.37, against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

During the previous week, the rupee increased marginally for the second consecutive week as it gained Re0.15 or 0.05% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

The local unit remained at the losing end in the first three sessions of the week. However, the last two helped the currency gain ground as it closed the week at 279.04 level against the greenback, compared to 279.19 it had closed the week earlier, according to the SBP.

In a key development during the previous week, Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) upgraded the outlook of Pakistan’s banking sector to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’ as macro challenges and fiscal pressures ease.

Globally, the yen strengthened against the dollar on Monday as signs the Bank of Japan will exit negative interest rates at its policy meeting next week contrasted with expectations for the Federal Reserve to cut rates in June.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against the yen and five other major rivals, stuck close to a nearly two-month low reached Friday, when monthly payrolls figures signalled a cooling US labour market, keeping the Fed on track to ease policy.

The greenback eased 0.17% to 146.82 yen, heading back toward the five-week low of 146.48 reached on Friday.

The dollar index was flat at 102.68, hovering not far from Friday’s low of 102.33, a level not seen since Jan. 15.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, extended last week’s losses on Monday on concern about slow demand in China, though lingering geopolitical risk surrounding the Middle East and Russia limited the decline.

Brent futures fell 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $81.60 a barrel at 0129 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped 50 cents, or 0.6%, to $77.51.

Both benchmarks fell last week, with Brent down 1.8% and WTI 2.5%.

This is an intra-day update