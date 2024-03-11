AIRLINK 65.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (7.08%)
BOP 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.93%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.63%)
DFML 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.37%)
DGKC 71.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.06%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.46%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.72%)
FFL 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.51%)
GGL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.49%)
HBL 114.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
HUBC 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.38%)
MLCF 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.66%)
OGDC 129.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.31%)
PAEL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.16%)
PIAA 18.03 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.51%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 115.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.44%)
PRL 29.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.3%)
PTC 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (7.32%)
SEARL 55.99 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (5.64%)
SNGP 65.91 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.58%)
SSGC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.12%)
TRG 72.91 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.12%)
UNITY 23.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.55%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.03%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 28.7 (0.42%)
BR30 23,251 Increased By 227.3 (0.99%)
KSE100 65,964 Increased By 170.7 (0.26%)
KSE30 22,028 Increased By 19.3 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices fall on China demand worries

Reuters Published 11 Mar, 2024 09:37am

TOKYO: Oil prices extended last week’s losses on Monday on concern about slow demand in China, though lingering geopolitical risk surrounding the Middle East and Russia limited the decline.

Brent futures fell 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $81.60 a barrel at 0129 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped 50 cents, or 0.6%, to $77.51.

Both benchmarks fell last week, with Brent down 1.8% and WTI 2.5%.

“Worries over weak demand in China outweighed the extension of supply cuts by OPEC+,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, president of NS Trading, a unit of Nissan Securities, adding that mixed signs from US jobs data prompted some traders to adjust positions.

“Still, the losses will be capped by increased geopolitical risk, with the possibility that a ceasefire may not be reached in the Hamas-Israel war and that conflict may expand in Russia and its neighbours,” he said.

China last week set an economic growth target for 2024 of around 5%, which many analysts called ambitious without much more stimulus.

China’s imports of crude oil rose in the first two months of the year compared with the same period in 2023, but they were weaker than the preceding months, data showed on Thursday, continuing a trend of softening purchases by the world’s biggest buyer.

On the supply side, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, agreed early this month to extend voluntary oil output cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day into the second quarter.

Oil prices slip on view US rate cuts could be delayed

Meanwhile, data showed last week that US job growth accelerated in February, but a rise in the unemployment rate and moderation in wage gains kept an anticipated June interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve on the table.

In the Middle East, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh blamed Israel on Sunday for stalling ceasefire talks and rejecting Hamas’ demand to end the war in Gaza, but said the group was still seeking a negotiated solution.

Tension is also escalating in Russia and its neighbours, raising fear about a potential escalation in conflict outside of Ukraine, NS Trading’s Kikukawa said.

Moldova’s president on Thursday signed a defence cooperation accord with France, saying Russia was renewing efforts to destabilise her country and that if President Vladimir Putin was not stopped in Ukraine he would keep going.

OPEC+ China nissan OPEC US Federal Reserve US West Texas Intermediate oil price Russian President Vladimir Putin Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices fall on China demand worries

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Speedy localisation of solar panels: MoC asks Chinese firm to consider forming JV

Federal cabinet likely to take oath today

PTI’s Khosa, Raja arrested

UAE conglomerate steps closer to purchasing TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

‘Ramazan package’ increased

‘Collecting funds from IESCO accounts’: IHC issues contempt notices to FBR officials

Ramazan begins in Saudi Arabia, UAE today

Palestinians: Saudi King urges world community to halt brutal crimes

Read more stories