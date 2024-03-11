AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
Kate, UK’s Princess of Wales, issues first message since undergoing surgery

Reuters Published 11 Mar, 2024 04:45am

LONDON: Kate, Britain’s Princess of Wales, thanked the public on Sunday for their support in her first public message since undergoing abdominal surgery in January, posting a picture of herself with her three children.

Her statement may go some way to answering the rumours and wild speculation on social media that have arisen in recent weeks about the health of the princess, who has been absent from public royal life since Christmas Day.

The photograph, taken by her husband, heir to the throne Prince William, showed Kate, 42, smiling and looking well, surrounded by Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” Kate wrote in a message on X. “Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day.”

Mother’s Day is celebrated on Sunday in Britain. The photograph was taken earlier this week in Windsor where the family live, her Kensington Palace office said.

Kate spent two weeks in hospital in January after having surgery for a non-cancerous but unspecified condition. She has not been seen in public since and Kensington Palace has said she is unlikely to return to official duties until after Easter, which falls at the end of this month.

