AIRLINK 59.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
BOP 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.84%)
DGKC 70.37 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.25%)
FCCL 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
FFL 9.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
HBL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.92%)
HUBC 116.73 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.12%)
MLCF 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.06%)
OGDC 131.35 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.26%)
PAEL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (7.34%)
PIAA 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 115.30 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.1%)
PRL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 51.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.53%)
SNGP 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.3%)
TPLP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.56%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 6,765 Decreased By -1.3 (-0.02%)
BR30 22,924 Increased By 106.6 (0.47%)
KSE100 65,603 Decreased By -53.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 22,113 Decreased By -113 (-0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump hit with UK legal bill after losing case

AFP Published 07 Mar, 2024 06:59pm

LONDON: Former US president Donald Trump will have to pay at least £300,000 ($382,000) in costs after losing a UK court action against a former spy who compiled a salacious dossier about him, according to a court order publicised Thursday.

Trump took legal action against Christopher Steele’s company Orbis Business Intelligence, but High Court judge Karen Steyn ruled last month that there were “no compelling reasons” to allow the claim to proceed to trial.

The data protection claim was “bound to fail” she wrote in her judgment.

The judge also threw out Trump’s claim for compensation, stating that he had “chosen to allow many years to elapse – without any attempt to vindicate his reputation” in the UK courts since the dossier came out.

Trump, Biden storm towards rematch as Haley drops out

In an order obtained by Britain’s domestic Press Association news agency, the judge said Trump will have to pay Orbis’s costs “of the entire claim”.

She ordered that £300,000 be paid now, before a specialist judge decides the final amount. Orbis says this should be more than £600,000.

The so-called Steele dossier sparked a political firestorm when it was published just before his inauguration in January 2017.

It contained unverified and controversial information about Trump and Russia that the former Republican leader has repeatedly denied, including allegations of sexual misbehaviour.

It included claims that Trump had been “compromised” by the Russian FSB security service and that Russia had videotapes of Trump with prostitutes during a 2013 trip to Moscow.

It also alleged that Russian President Vladimir Putin “supported and directed” an operation to “cultivate” Trump as a presidential candidate for “at least five years”.

Some of the allegations fuelled a probe by US special prosecutor Robert Mueller which concluded in 2019 that the Russian government had interfered with the 2016 election but found no evidence of collusion with Trump’s team.

Trump has repeatedly denounced the dossier, which was leaked to Buzzfeed, as “fake”. The New York Times has determined there was no corroborating evidence to support many of its claims.

Trump claimed in the High Court case that Orbis unlawfully processed his personal data, and sought unspecified compensation for “serious distress and reputational damage”.

The company argued it was not responsible for the dossier’s publication.

The dossier, produced before Trump’s 2016 election win against Hillary Clinton, was commissioned by Democratic Party consultants.

Trump sued Clinton, Democratic Party leaders and Steele in the US over the report in 2022.

Steele, 59, formerly ran the Russia desk of Britain’s overseas intelligence agency MI6.

Donald Trump

Comments

200 characters

Trump hit with UK legal bill after losing case

Rupee gains marginally against US dollar

PHC extends bar on oath-taking of lawmakers on reserved seats till March 13

Islamabad court strikes down verdict declaring CM Gandapur proclaimed offender

KSE-100 sees another day of volatile trading, ends marginally negative

Gold price per tola jumps another Rs2,750 in Pakistan

Ramazan 2024: minimum Nisab fixed at Rs135,179 for Zakat

2 terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation in KP: ISPR

Oil prices slip on view US rate cuts could be delayed

Bank of Khyber’s profit shoots to Rs3.5bn, 665% higher YoY in 2023

ECB keeps rates on hold with inflation still sticky

Read more stories