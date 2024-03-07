BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 6, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Zulfikar Ali Bhutto did not get a fair trial, SC rules
Read here for details.
- Turnaround: after loss-making 2022, Shell Pakistan posts Rs6.2bn profit in 2023
Read here for details.
- PM Shehbaz discusses security issues with COAS Munir
Read here for details.
- Forms-45 published on ECP website ‘tampered’ with: PTI
Read here for details.
- PM Shehbaz orders relief and rehabilitation measures in rain-affected KP
Read here for details.
- Imran Khan endorses Corps Commanders’ statement on May 9 riots probe
Read here for details.
Comments