BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 6, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 07 Mar, 2024 08:44am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Zulfikar Ali Bhutto did not get a fair trial, SC rules

Read here for details.

  • Turnaround: after loss-making 2022, Shell Pakistan posts Rs6.2bn profit in 2023

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz discusses security issues with COAS Munir

Read here for details.

  • Forms-45 published on ECP website ‘tampered’ with: PTI

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz orders relief and rehabilitation measures in rain-affected KP

Read here for details.

  • Imran Khan endorses Corps Commanders’ statement on May 9 riots probe

Read here for details.

