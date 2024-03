SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures dropped on Monday as traders maintained a cautious stance and looked ahead to cues from an industry conference that started earlier in the day, while a stronger ringgit also weighed.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 13 ringgit, or 0.33% to 3,953 ringgit ($836.26) a metric ton in morning trade.