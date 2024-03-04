AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
‘Coach360’ launches ‘Skills360’

Recorder Report Published 04 Mar, 2024 04:15am

KARACHI: Coach360, a platform for mentoring and counselling young talent, has launched Skills360, aims to empower Pakistan’s youth by providing it with essential IT skills for a secure financial future.

At its launch, Skills360 has introduced courses in Graphic Design and CMS (Content Management System) Development to start with, with plans to expand its course offerings in the future.

Speaking at the occasion, Burhan Mirza, Co-Founder of Skills360, stated, “Skills360 is not just a learning platform; it is a gateway to financial empowerment. Our focus is on equipping individuals with practical and in high demand skills that not only make them job-ready but set them on a path to secure financial futures.”

Adding his views, Kashif Hussain Shah, Executive Director of Skills360, emphasized: “The significance of skill development in today’s competitive landscape is profound. Our courses are designed to ensure that our learners are ready to compete with the world’s best. Our vision is that there is no need for the youth to migrate, as with the required skills, they remain in Pakistan, with their families, while earning online, and also contributing to Pakistan’s foreign exchange earnings.”

The launch event was attended by senior representatives from various organizations and influential personalities from the digital world, and the education sector, including Shahab Sarki, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of Pakistan.

At the event a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between Skills360 and ProByte, one of the leading IT companies in Pakistan, underlining a commitment to advancing digital skills and fostering innovation in Pakistan’s job market.

