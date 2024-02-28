AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
Sports

PSL 2024 day 12: Islamabad United opt to field against Karachi Kings

Syed Ahmed Raza Published February 28, 2024 Updated February 28, 2024 07:11pm

Islamabad United have won the toss and opted to field first against home team Karachi Kings in the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 on Wednesday.

Speaking at the toss, Islamabad skipper Shadab Khan said Alex Hales and Rumman Raees are back in the side.

“We’ve to assess conditions well which we haven’t done in previous games,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shan Masood said their team was in the rebuilding phase, but they were eyeing to win the game to get two crucial points.

PSL 2024 day 11 round-up: Multan Sultans hand Lahore Qalandars sixth straight loss

Teams

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Leus du Plooy, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Tabrazi Shamsi, Mohammad Amir Khan

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Jordan Cox, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Rumman Raees

