PSW mega event inaugurated at Expo Centre Lahore

Press Release Published 28 Feb, 2024 06:10am

LAHORE: Pakistan Sustainability Week (PSW) alongside Solar Pakistan – 14th International Renewable Energy Exhibition and Electricity Pakistan – 7th International Exhibition for Energy, Storage and Power Industry organised by Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd. opened its doors on Tuesday at Expo Centre Lahore.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Chief Guest Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman – Governor Punjab in the presence of Saleem Khan Tanoli CEO – Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd, Shah Jahan Mirza – Managing Director Private Power & Infrastructure Board (PPIB), other top government officials and renowned industrialists.

On the occasion, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman stated that “Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd. has taken a wonderful initiative by organizing Pakistan Sustainability Week event, he further added that it is good to see private institutions helping government achieve its vision of Clean Green Pakistan. We welcome all exhibiting companies and foresee great potential of alternative energy in Pakistan. We believe this is the right time for our country to opt for alternative energy and reduce its reliance on orthodox source of electricity generation”.

Saleem Khan Tanoli said that “Pakistan Sustainability Week event is instrumental in driving progress in the alternative energy industry. The event provides a worthy platform for industry professionals to stay updated on the latest trends and technological innovations, ultimately strengthening the relation between industry and consumer.”

The mega exhibition received an overwhelming response, with over 175 eminent global companies from 15 countries, including Austria, China, Czech Republic, France, Japan, Pakistan, Singapore, and UAE etc. displayed a wide and exquisite range of technology and solutions for the alternative energy industry.

