BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from February 22,2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Ex-Rawalpindi commissioner withdraws poll rigging allegations, blames PTI for press conference
- Indus Motor posts 89% higher profit of Rs4.96bn in 1HFY24
- NBP’s profit surges by 72%, clocks in at Rs53.3bn in 2023
- Indus Motor Company to invest Rs3bn ‘for additional localization’ of parts, components
- Barrister Ali Zafar to run for PTI chairman in intra-party polls, says Gohar
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $44mn, now stand at $8.01bn
