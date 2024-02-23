Gold prices gain

BENGALURU: Gold prices rose on Thursday, driven by a retreating US dollar and safe-haven demand on the back of the Middle East conflict while investors await further US economic data for a steer on interest rate expectations. Spot gold gained 0.1% to $2,027.80 an ounce by 1300 GMT, having hit $2,031.99 on Wednesday for its highest since Feb. 9. US gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,038.10.

The dollar weakened against a basket of currencies. The dollar index was down 0.2%, making bullion more appealing to buyers holding other currencies.