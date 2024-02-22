AIRLINK 58.57 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1%)
BOJ’s Ueda says central bank will guide policy with eye on rising trend inflation

Reuters Published 22 Feb, 2024 10:02am

TOKYO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday the central bank will guide monetary policy appropriately in line with recent rises in trend inflation.

BOJ’s Ueda keeps pledge to review stimulus when price goal met

Speaking in parliament, Ueda also said the central bank expects Japan’s economy to experience a positive cycle, in which higher job and wage growth leads to moderate rises in inflation.

