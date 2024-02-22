Business & Finance
BOJ’s Ueda says central bank will guide policy with eye on rising trend inflation
TOKYO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday the central bank will guide monetary policy appropriately in line with recent rises in trend inflation.
BOJ’s Ueda keeps pledge to review stimulus when price goal met
Speaking in parliament, Ueda also said the central bank expects Japan’s economy to experience a positive cycle, in which higher job and wage growth leads to moderate rises in inflation.
