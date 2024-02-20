AIRLINK 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.72%)
BOP 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.3%)
DGKC 65.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.91%)
FCCL 17.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
FFBL 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.03%)
FFL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
GGL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.67%)
HBL 110.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.34%)
HUBC 112.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.9%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
KOSM 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
MLCF 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
OGDC 116.68 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.57%)
PAEL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
PIAA 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.07%)
PIBTL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.15%)
PPL 105.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.61%)
PRL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.67%)
PTC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.46%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 63.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.03%)
SSGC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.02%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.53%)
TPLP 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.24%)
TRG 69.03 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (4.13%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (6.32%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 6,224 Increased By 55.6 (0.9%)
BR30 21,206 Increased By 240.2 (1.15%)
KSE100 61,015 Increased By 555.6 (0.92%)
KSE30 20,499 Increased By 152.3 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s CNOOC receives approval for second LNG berth at Yancheng port

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2024 10:00am

BEIJING: Chinese state-owned CNOOC has received government approval to build a second berth at its LNG receiving terminal in Yancheng in eastern Jiangsu province, according to a statement from the Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange on Tuesday.

The second berth will be one of four such berths on a new platform and will have annual throughput capacity of 6 million metric tons alongside 4 million tons loading and offloading capacity, the statement said.

Oil prices hover near 3-week highs on Middle East tensions, China demand

The addition is part of an expansion project for CNOOC’s Yancheng green energy port, which is designed to serve the natural gas needs of the provinces of Jiangsu, Anhui, Henan and Shandong, the statement said.

CNOOC Shanghai Petroleum

Comments

200 characters

China’s CNOOC receives approval for second LNG berth at Yancheng port

Intra-day update: rupee moves higher against US dollar

Who will be the next finance minister?

ADB initiates country portfolio review

Bank account attachments: FBR imposes curbs on tax recovery

Senate body to discuss two major scandals of power projects today

Refinery, petrochemical complex: PSO taps China’s Sinopec for partnership with Aramco

Parties struggle to form coalition govt

Jan CAD stands at $269m

Next IMF programme: Fitch says political uncertainty may complicate efforts

Jul-Jan FDI inflow down 21pc to $689.5m YoY

Read more stories