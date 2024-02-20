AIRLINK 55.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.63%)
BOP 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
DFML 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.69%)
DGKC 65.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
FCCL 17.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.98%)
HBL 110.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.34%)
HUBC 112.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.9%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
MLCF 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
OGDC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.46%)
PAEL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
PIAA 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.07%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.7%)
PPL 105.31 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.53%)
PRL 26.24 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.98%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.19%)
SSGC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.02%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.53%)
TPLP 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.24%)
TRG 69.10 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (4.24%)
UNITY 20.51 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.27%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 6,224 Increased By 56 (0.91%)
BR30 21,202 Increased By 236.1 (1.13%)
KSE100 61,041 Increased By 581.7 (0.96%)
KSE30 20,509 Increased By 162.4 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices hover near 3-week highs on Middle East tensions, China demand

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2024 09:51am

BEIJING/SINGAPORE: Oil prices were broadly steady on Tuesday, hovering close to three-week highs on heightened Middle East tensions and recovering China demand.

Brent futures ticked down 11 cents to $83.45 a barrel by 0413 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for April delivery inched down 11 cents to $78.35 a barrel.

The March WTI contract rose 36 cents to $79.55 a barrel as traders prepared for that contract to expire during the day.

There was no settlement for WTI on Monday due to a US public holiday.

Crude markets were “marginally lower” in “quiet trading over the Presidents’ Day holiday in the US and as demand concerns offset ongoing Middle Eastern geopolitical tensions,” IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note.

The Iran-aligned Houthis continued their attacks on shipping lanes in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, with at least four more vessels hit by drone and missile strikes since Friday.

One of them, the Belize-flagged, British-registered and Lebanese-managed Rubymar cargo vessel in the Gulf of Aden, was in danger of sinking, Houthis said, raising the stakes in their campaign to disrupt global shipping in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

Oil prices firm

“Signs of stronger demand in China also boosted sentiment,” ANZ analysts wrote in a note.

Tourism revenues in China surged 47.3% year-on-year and rose above pre-COVID levels during the national Lunar New Year holiday that ended on Saturday.

China also cut a benchmark reference rate for mortgages by more than expected on Tuesday, in a bid to shore up its beleaguered property market and economy. However, the price-supportive factors did not completely offset demand worries.

A bearish International Energy Agency (IEA) report last week revised the 2024 oil demand growth forecast downward on expectations that renewable energy would supplant fossil fuel usage.

Yuan Oil prices Brent crude US dollar WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices hover near 3-week highs on Middle East tensions, China demand

Intra-day update: rupee moves higher against US dollar

Who will be the next finance minister?

ADB initiates country portfolio review

Bank account attachments: FBR imposes curbs on tax recovery

Senate body to discuss two major scandals of power projects today

Refinery, petrochemical complex: PSO taps China’s Sinopec for partnership with Aramco

Parties struggle to form coalition govt

Jan CAD stands at $269m

Next IMF programme: Fitch says political uncertainty may complicate efforts

Jul-Jan FDI inflow down 21pc to $689.5m YoY

Read more stories