Palm oil easier

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2024 03:09am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures climbed on Monday after two consecutive sessions of losses, supported by a recovery in rival vegetable oils and weaker Malaysian ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 54 ringgit, or 1.42%, to 3,863 ringgit ($807.48) a metric ton at closing.

The contract had posted a 1.93% weekly drop on Friday.

“The futures opened gap higher following bullish momentum in Chinese vegetable oil futures and lower production estimates from SPPOMA for Feb. 1-15,” said Anilkumar Bagani, commodity research head at Mumbai-based Sunvin Group.

Dalian Commodity Exchange’s soyoil contract jumped 1.71% while its palm oil contract rose 1.65%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. The Malaysian ringgit, the contract currency of trade, weakened 0.13% against the US dollar.

A weaker ringgit make the contract more attractive for foreign currency holders.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Feb. 1-15 were seen falling by 4.31% to 17% from the previous month, cargo surveyors reported. Malaysia has maintained its March export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and raised its reference price.

