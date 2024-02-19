AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
BOP 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.97%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.64%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.85%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.54%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 108.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-2.68%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 107.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-4.87%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.57%)
PPL 98.23 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-3.16%)
PRL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.76%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.29%)
SEARL 44.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-4.84%)
SNGP 60.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-3.7%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
TRG 66.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.49%)
UNITY 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.47%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 6,073 Decreased By -121.7 (-1.97%)
BR30 20,321 Decreased By -680.8 (-3.24%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-19

Diabetes remission possible through lifestyle changes: experts

Recorder Report Published 19 Feb, 2024 05:24am

KARACHI: Instead of taking life-long medicines or insulin for sugar control, ‘Diabetes Remission’ can be achieved by sticking to six pillars of Lifestyle Medicine (LM) which include healthy nutrition, regular physical activity, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, restorative sleep, and social connections, experts said on Sunday.

“People can achieve diabetes remission which means they can get rid of the taking daily medication or even insulin by adopting lifestyle medicine.

All they have to do is take healthy unprocessed diet, exercise regularly on daily basis, managing stress, avoiding addiction, restorative sleep and having strong social connections”, said Dr Munira Abbasi, an expert on lifestyle medicine while addressing a workshop on diabetes remission in Karachi.

The workshop titled ‘Diabetes Remission through Lifestyle Modification’ was held under Discovering Diabetes Project in collaboration with local firm PharmEvo and it was attended senior and mid-career healthcare professionals, endocrinologists and medical graduates here at a local hotel in Karachi.

The health professionals from all over the country who were here to attend the workshop organised by Discovering Diabetes - a project of PharmEvo to spread awareness regarding diabetes in the country — were convinced that the lifestyle medicines have opened new avenues of treatment of the diabetes and removed several myths which were attached with the disease.

The workshop led to the conclusion that diabetes is preventable by adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Dr Abbasi, with triple board certification in internal medicine, endocrinology and lifestyle medicine, shared her journey that how she came to this achievement after practicing more than seven years in the United States in the beginning of her professional career and then spending a number of years in the profession back home in Pakistan.

“I always found myself unsatisfied with the feedback of patients when I saw them complaining about their health conditions which were not improving despite treatment,” she said. “So being a doctor, we always found a solace assuming that we’re trying our best and it’s the patient who doesn’t want to improve. But finally I realised that it’s not the case. We, as doctors, need to improve to make patients realize that he or she should also make his or her contribution to improve their health conditions. And here comes the lifestyle medicine.”

She referred to the six pillars of lifestyle medicine, which include plant-based nutrition, physical activity, and stress management, avoidance of risky substances, restorative sleep and social connections. Regarding social connections, she said, the people including healthcare professionals realized the importance of this factor more during Covid-19 pandemic when the social distancing was imposed by the authorities.

“The impact of social connection was most prominently established and published in Grant Study, which is a research conducted by Harvard University spanning over 80 years of time and one of the world’s longest studies of adult life,” said Dr Abbasi. “Of the original Harvard cohort recruited as part of the Grant Study, only 19 are still alive, all in their mid-90s.

Among the original recruits included former US president John F. Kennedy. The surprising finding is that our relationships and how happy we are in our relationships has a powerful influence on our health. The study has proved that embracing community helps us live longer and be happier.”

Renowned diabetologist Prof Dr Abdul Basit also addressed the workshop saying there were over 33 million diabetics in Pakistan, many of whom were not even diagnosed while scores of them were living without controlled diabetes, and advised people to improve their lifestyle to prevent and control their disease.

“Type 2 diabetes is a lifestyle disease and the best option is to prevent a person from becoming diabetic; even if a person becomes diabetic, he or she can live a normal life by adopting lifestyle medicine”, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

diabetes lifestyle Diabetes remission Lifestyle Medicine

Comments

200 characters

Diabetes remission possible through lifestyle changes: experts

Mangla power station: Wapda proposes depositing ST with AJ&K

Saudi delegation meets Nawaz

Vote rigging allegation: PTI wants judicial inquiry sans CJP

PML-N, PPP reach consensus over govt formation?

Credit guarantee schemes for EVs on the cards

SHC dismisses plea of tractor-maker against refund

Four-party alliance in Balochistan steps up its protest

Attachment of Discos’ bank accounts: IHC issues notices to FBR chief, others

Senate meets today

Bilawal says he was offered PM’s seat for two years but declined

Read more stories