World

David Cameron to visit Falkland Islands in UK foreign minister’s first South Atlantic tour

Reuters Published 18 Feb, 2024 10:54am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: British Foreign Minister David Cameron will visit the Falkland Islands as part of his first South Atlantic and South American tour since assuming his current role, the foreign office said on Sunday.

Argentina and Britain have a longstanding foreign policy conflict over the sovereignty of the British-run islands, where they fought a brief war in 1982.

“The Falkland Islands are a valued part of the British family, and we are clear that as long as they want to remain part of the family, the issue of sovereignty will not be up for discussion,” Cameron said in a statement.

Former UK PM Cameron in surprise return to government as foreign secretary

The South American nation has sought to revive negotiations over Falklands sovereignty, but Britain has said that was not on the table as long as the islands’ inhabitants wanted to remain British.

The foreign ministry said Cameron would pay his respects to British personnel who lost their lives during the 1982 conflict and thank British military personnel serving on the Islands.

Cameron is expected to then visit Paraguay and attend the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting in Brazil.

David Cameron Paraguay G20 foreign ministers Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva British Foreign Minister David Cameron

