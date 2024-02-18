AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
Feb 18, 2024
Pakistan

EuroVillage event aims at strengthening people-to-people contacts: EU envoy

Recorder Report Published 18 Feb, 2024 03:01am

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of people, gathered at the Jinnah Convention Centre here on Saturday to participate in “EuroVillage”, a family-focused festival organised by the European Union and its Member States.

This year’s celebration centred on the theme of co-creating a sustainable future, entitled, “Stronger Together – Sustainable Forever”. The event showcased the 60+ year’s strong connection between the EU and Pakistan, highlighting the collaborative partnership in development, trade and investment, culture, education, environment, and a wide array of other areas.

In her welcome remarks, Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Dr Riina Kionka stated that EuroVillage is a special event aimed at strengthening people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and the EU countries. “We cherish the people-to-people connections it offers. This year, we want you to experience our journey of co-creating a sustainable future,” she said. She added that Europe has the ambition to be the first climate neutral continent, but also wants to support its partners towards the green transition.

She said that Pakistan is one of the countries at the greatest risk from climate change. She also stated that the EU is working with Pakistan to help address challenges and create a sustainable future for all.

The fifth edition of EuroVillage hosted the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to experience European sustainability and enjoy an afternoon of culture, music, and food. The festival featured features interactive information displays by the EU and Member States, offering games, quizzes, food and various activities, providing visitors with an afternoon of learning, interaction, and entertainment.

The event featured live performances by Pakistani artists including Farhan Saeed and Quratulain Baloch. As a symbol of this partnership, an EU-Pakistan Dosti truck was displayed at the event blending the well-known Pakistani truck art with European symbols and designs.

