Elahi’s judicial remand extended for 14 days

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Thursday, extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi in a case concerning vandalism and violence at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) for 14 days.

Elahi was produced before ATC amid tight security arrangements after the expiry of his previous remand.

However, due to the non-availability of ATC judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain the case was heard by duty judge Shahrukh Arjumand. The court extended the judicial remand of Elahi for another 14 days. Elahi’s counsel Sardar Abdur Razaq and other lawyers appeared before the court.

