AIRLINK 56.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.66%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DFML 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
DGKC 66.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.65%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.98%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.76%)
HBL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.2%)
HUBC 114.90 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.02%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.12%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.5%)
OGDC 124.18 Decreased By ▼ -10.02 (-7.47%)
PAEL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.88%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
PPL 101.27 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-6.25%)
PRL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.31%)
PTC 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.56%)
SEARL 46.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
SNGP 60.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TRG 69.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 6,232 Increased By 6.2 (0.1%)
BR30 21,356 Decreased By -245.9 (-1.14%)
KSE100 61,227 Increased By 161.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 20,685 Increased By 47.6 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Coca-Cola revenue tops estimates on robust demand, higher prices

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2024 08:01pm

Coca-Cola surpassed Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as it benefits from higher product prices and buoyant demand for its juices, energy drinks and sodas.

Despite the company hiking prices over the last several quarters, consumers dining out and indulging in experiences like movies and sports have been willing to shell out more dollars on their favorite drinks and snacks.

This is in contrast to rival PepsiCo, which last week posted a decline in sales for the first time in 14 quarters as its price hikes led to a 4% drop in volumes.

But for Coca-Cola, unit case volumes rose 2% and average selling prices increased 9% in the fourth quarter. Still, the Sprite maker forecast weak growth in organic revenue on concerns that benefits from price hikes will soon begin to taper off.

Coca-Cola lifts forecasts as earnings sparkle on higher prices, steady demand

The company expects fiscal 2024 organic revenue to grow between 6% and 7%, compared to the 12% rise seen in 2023.

“In North America and Europe, while inflation is moderating, the cumulative impact of inflation is pressuring certain consumer segments who are seeking value,” CEO James Quincey said in a post-earnings call.

Still, Wedbush analyst Gerald Pascarelli said its organic revenue forecast is better than expected and “really strong” compared to PepsiCo, which forecast a 4% rise in organic revenue.

Coca-Cola sees annual adjusted profit to be between 4% and 5%, compared to LSEG estimates of a 4.5% growth.

Its net revenue rose 7.4% to $10.95 billion beating expectations of $10.68 billion while adjusted profit of 49 cents came in line with estimates.

“Coca-Cola’s results were much better than PepsiCo’s, as Coke continues to benefit from being able to pass on price increases,” said Dave Wagner, portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors, which holds shares in PepsiCo.

Shares of the maker of Fanta were up about 1% in early trading.

Coca Cola

Comments

200 characters

Coca-Cola revenue tops estimates on robust demand, higher prices

KSE-100 stages dramatic recovery after falling below 60k

Will sit in opposition if independents form govt: Shehbaz Sharif

PTI announces alliance with Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen in Centre, Punjab

Rupee registers slight gain against US dollar

UN chief closely monitoring post-elections situation in Pakistan

MSCI adds 19 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, 3 to Frontier Markets Indexes

IMF not onboard with energy ministry’s tariff rationalisation, circular debt management plans

Israel spy chief travels to Cairo for Gaza talks

Allied Bank’s profit jumps 95% in 2023

PCB unveils PSL 2024 trophy in Lahore

Read more stories