BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from February 10 and February 11, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Tariff, circular debt plans: govt expects ‘further progress’ in coming week
Read here for details.
- Daesh commander killed in Khyber IBO: ISPR
Read here for details.
- No govt in Punjab, Balochistan, Centre can be formed without PPP: Bilawal
Read here for details.
- Govt approves BridgeStart to facilitate Pakistani startups incubation
Read here for details.
- FO ‘surprised’ after questions raised on Pakistan’s electoral process
Read here for details.
- Selling imported urea thru local firms: Cabinet approves principles of basket price mechanism
Read here for details.
