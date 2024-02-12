AIRLINK 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
BOP 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.28%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
DFML 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2%)
DGKC 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.27%)
FCCL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.11%)
FFBL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.72%)
FFL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.35%)
GGL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
HBL 109.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.81%)
HUBC 114.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.08%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.29%)
KOSM 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.94%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.2%)
OGDC 135.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.37 (-7.12%)
PAEL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.39%)
PIAA 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 110.17 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-5.8%)
PRL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.78%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 49.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.9%)
SNGP 64.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.92%)
SSGC 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TPLP 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
TRG 69.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.89%)
UNITY 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.62%)
BR100 6,348 Decreased By -97.9 (-1.52%)
BR30 22,110 Decreased By -636.3 (-2.8%)
KSE100 62,167 Decreased By -776.8 (-1.23%)
KSE30 20,970 Decreased By -317.9 (-1.49%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 10 and February 11, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 12 Feb, 2024 09:09am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Tariff, circular debt plans: govt expects ‘further progress’ in coming week

Read here for details.

  • Daesh commander killed in Khyber IBO: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • No govt in Punjab, Balochistan, Centre can be formed without PPP: Bilawal

Read here for details.

  • Govt approves BridgeStart to facilitate Pakistani startups incubation

Read here for details.

  • FO ‘surprised’ after questions raised on Pakistan’s electoral process

Read here for details.

  • Selling imported urea thru local firms: Cabinet approves principles of basket price mechanism

Read here for details.

