Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Tariff, circular debt plans: govt expects ‘further progress’ in coming week

Daesh commander killed in Khyber IBO: ISPR

No govt in Punjab, Balochistan, Centre can be formed without PPP: Bilawal

Govt approves BridgeStart to facilitate Pakistani startups incubation

FO ‘surprised’ after questions raised on Pakistan’s electoral process

Selling imported urea thru local firms: Cabinet approves principles of basket price mechanism

