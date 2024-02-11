Climate campaigners urge China to invest in renewable energy

LAHORE: Climate campaigners urged China to invest in renewable energy in Pakistan. The demand was raised at a rally organized by the Pakistan Kissan Rabita committee in front of the Lahore Press Club to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year here on Saturday.

The mobilization was joined by other activist groups, including the Labour Education Foundation and Tameer-e-Nau Women Workers organization. The participants were carrying placards and banners demanding that China increase investments in renewable energy instead of coal projects.

Farooq Tariq General Secretary of the Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee stated, “The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) needs more green projects focusing on building renewable energy systems that benefit communities. One excellent example of Chinese investment is the Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park under CPEC - a 100MW solar power project that provides clean, sustainable, and affordable energy to the people of Bahawalpur. Pakistan needs more such projects under CPEC.”

Zaighum Abbas, country programme head of the Asian People’s Movement on Debt and Development said, “China is leading the renewable energy transformation across Asia. Yet Pakistan has not fully benefited from Chinese investments. Instead, Pakistan has pursued coal ventures. It is high time that Pakistan stops its reliance on fossil coal and increases partnership with China in building renewable energy systems.”

The Lunar New Year is celebrated across China on February 10th. Similar mobilizations also took place in the Philippines and India.

Addressing a mobilization in Manila, Philippines, Lidy Nacpil, APMDD Coordinator, said, “As we welcome the Dragon Lunar New Year, we call on China to support much-needed development and investments for solar and wind energy in Asia. China can and should play a greater role in enabling other Asian countries to harness these abundant and affordable renewable energy resources and technologies at a scale and speed needed to prevent climate catastrophe.”

