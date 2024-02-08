Markets Print 2024-02-08
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 07, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 64,143.87
High: 64,196.62
Low: 63,927.29
Net Change: 344.85
Volume (000): 194,742
Value (000): 10,991,082
Makt Cap (000) 2,108,385,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,238.35
NET CH (+) 52.75
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,597.45
NET CH (+) 54.59
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,928.16
NET CH (+) 91.74
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,195.03
NET CH (+) 283.79
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,418.77
NET CH (-) 21.10
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,657.53
NET CH (+) 30.12
------------------------------------
As on: 07- February -2024
====================================
