KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 07, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 64,143.87 High: 64,196.62 Low: 63,927.29 Net Change: 344.85 Volume (000): 194,742 Value (000): 10,991,082 Makt Cap (000) 2,108,385,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,238.35 NET CH (+) 52.75 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,597.45 NET CH (+) 54.59 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,928.16 NET CH (+) 91.74 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,195.03 NET CH (+) 283.79 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,418.77 NET CH (-) 21.10 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,657.53 NET CH (+) 30.12 ------------------------------------ As on: 07- February -2024 ====================================

