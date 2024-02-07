One killed, child injured in blast in Karachi

One person was killed and a child sustained injuries in a blast in Gulshan e Iqbal area of Karachi, Aaj News reported on Wednesday.
More to follow
|Stock
|Price
|
Tri-Star Mutual / Feb 7
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited(TSMF)
|
5
▲ 0.98 (24.38%)
|
Chakwal Spinning / Feb 7
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited(CWSM)
|
9.55
▲ 1.00 (11.70%)
|
Trust Sec.& Brok. / Feb 7
Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited(TSBL)
|
11.10
▲ 0.99 (9.79%)
|
Gammon Pak / Feb 7
Gammon Pakistan Limited(GAMON)
|
10.85
▲ 0.77 (7.64%)
|
Clover Pakistan / Feb 7
Clover Pakistan Limited(CLOV)
|
33.76
▲ 2.36 (7.52%)
|
Feroze 1888 / Feb 7
Feroze1888 Mills Limited(FML)
|
89.63
▲ 6.25 (7.50%)
|
Ghandhara Automobiles / Feb 7
Ghandhara Automobiles Limited(GAL)
|
70.34
▲ 4.91 (7.50%)
|
Ghani Value Glas / Feb 7
Ghani Value Glass Limited(GVGL)
|
49.45
▲ 3.45 (7.50%)
|
Ismail Ind. / Feb 7
Ismail Industries Limited(ISIL)
|
1370.63
▲ 95.63 (7.50%)
|
Jubile Life InsXD / Feb 7
Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited(JLICL)
|
138.20
▲ 9.64 (7.50%)
|Stock
|Price
|
AN Textile Mill / Feb 7
AN Textile Mills Limited(ANTM)
|
8.15
▼ -1.00 (-10.93%)
|
Sec. Inv. Bank / Feb 7
Security Investment Bank Limited(SIBL)
|
4.20
▼ -0.45 (-9.68%)
|
Universal Ins. / Feb 7
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
6
▼ -0.50 (-7.69%)
|
Bela Auto / Feb 7
Bela Automotives Limited(BELA)
|
70.94
▼ -5.75 (-7.50%)
|
Noon Sugar / Feb 7
Noon Sugar Mills Limited(NONS)
|
71.25
▼ -5.75 (-7.47%)
|
Sindh Abadgar / Feb 7
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited(SASML)
|
40.99
▼ -3.31 (-7.47%)
|
JS Global Cap. / Feb 7
JS Global Capital Limited(JSGCL)
|
162
▼ -12.95 (-7.40%)
|
Cordoba Logistics / Feb 7
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Limited(CLVL)
|
6
▼ -0.45 (-6.98%)
|
Shadab Textile / Feb 7
Shadab Textile Mills Limited(SHDT)
|
12.31
▼ -0.83 (-6.32%)
|
Ruby Textile / Feb 7
Ruby Textile Mills Limited(RUBY)
|
6.10
▼ -0.40 (-6.15%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Feb 7
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
47,061,500
▲ 0.16
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 7
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
43,869,343
▲ 0.15
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Feb 7
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
24,842,295
▼ -4.68
|
Cnergyico PK / Feb 7
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
21,272,911
▲ 0.10
|
Pak Refinery / Feb 7
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
21,261,134
▲ 0.94
|
Pak Elektron / Feb 7
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
21,006,494
▲ 0.93
|
Pak Petroleum / Feb 7
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
19,900,893
▲ 0.99
|
TPL Properties / Feb 7
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
15,308,265
▲ 0.56
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 7
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
12,676,718
▲ 0.05
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Feb 7
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
7,724,000
▼ -0.18
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 7
|
279.62
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 7
|
279.22
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 7
|
148.03
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 7
|
0.87
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 7
|
1.26
|
Euro to USD / Feb 7
|
1.08
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 6
|
5.44
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 6
|
4954.23
|
Nasdaq / Feb 6
|
15609
|
Dow Jones / Feb 6
|
38521.36
|
India Sensex / Feb 7
|
72377.36
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 7
|
36085.15
|
Hang Seng / Feb 7
|
16106.60
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 7
|
7693.56
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 7
|
17013.81
|
France CAC40 / Feb 7
|
7648.24
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 6
|
20235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 6
|
184756
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 7
|
73.41
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 7
|
2033
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 7
|
87.40
